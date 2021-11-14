-
ConnectionsDr. Ethan Welch is a retired local surgeon who has written a new booked called "Quackonomics! The Cost of Unscientific Health Care in the US." We talk to…
ConnectionsA local woman says the staff at Highland Hospital saved her life after they recognized she had sepsis. Lynn Lubecki says she was feeling fine after a…
ConnectionsThe New York State Medicaid Redesign Team II is holding a public forum Tuesday afternoon to take questions and comments about possible changes to the…
ConnectionsDr. Gina Cuyler has more than 25 years of clinical experience, and throughout her career, she says she has seen a breakdown in communication,…
ConnectionsWe sit down with Jonathan Gruber, an economics professor at MIT who says Rochester is set to become one of America's growth engines. He’s in Rochester to…
ConnectionsMaking decisions about end-of-life care can be challenging and confusing. A program called Medical Orders for Life Sustaining Treatment (MOLST) seeks to…
The number of people without health insurance in Steuben County has been cut in half since 2014. That should mean more people have access to the health…
ConnectionsWe discuss the recent measles outbreak in the Pacific Northwest, where most of the victims were not vaccinated.Monroe County Public Health Commissioner…
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new protections for transgender New Yorkers on Sunday, saying the state health department will add gender identity to a…
ConnectionsHow can doctors better communicate with their patients, especially when they need to discuss the prognosis of a serious illness? That's the subject of an…