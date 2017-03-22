Connections: What we know (and don't know) about the impact of the AHCA

We discuss the AHCA and how it could impact us here in Western New York. We talk about the debate over the so-called "Buffalo Bribe," and the possible impact on Medicaid recipients. And we try to answer a broad range of questions about costs, coverage, and more. Our guests:

Karen Shakerdge, WXXI health reporter and producer

Jane Dodds, fellow with the American College of Medical Practice Executives

Deborah Tschappat, grant writer at the Anthony Jordan Health Center

Dr. Sarah Liebschutz, distinguished service professor emerita at The College at Brockport

Christopher Bell, executive director of the Monroe County Medical Society, American Academy of Pediatrics NY 1, and the Genesee Valley Medical Foundation