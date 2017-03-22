© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: What we know (and don't know) about the impact of the AHCA

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published March 22, 2017
We discuss the AHCA and how it could impact us here in Western New York. We talk about the debate over the so-called "Buffalo Bribe," and the possible impact on Medicaid recipients. And we try to answer a broad range of questions about costs, coverage, and more. Our guests:

  • Karen Shakerdge, WXXI health reporter and producer
  • Jane Dodds, fellow with the American College of Medical Practice Executives
  • Deborah Tschappat, grant writer at the Anthony Jordan Health Center
  • Dr. Sarah Liebschutz, distinguished service professor emerita at The College at Brockport
  • Christopher Bell, executive director of the Monroe County Medical Society, American Academy of Pediatrics NY 1, and the Genesee Valley Medical Foundation

