Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: What we know (and don't know) about the impact of the AHCA
We discuss the AHCA and how it could impact us here in Western New York. We talk about the debate over the so-called "Buffalo Bribe," and the possible impact on Medicaid recipients. And we try to answer a broad range of questions about costs, coverage, and more. Our guests:
- Karen Shakerdge, WXXI health reporter and producer
- Jane Dodds, fellow with the American College of Medical Practice Executives
- Deborah Tschappat, grant writer at the Anthony Jordan Health Center
- Dr. Sarah Liebschutz, distinguished service professor emerita at The College at Brockport
- Christopher Bell, executive director of the Monroe County Medical Society, American Academy of Pediatrics NY 1, and the Genesee Valley Medical Foundation