Connections: Christopher Albrecht, New York State's "Teacher of the Year"
The New York State Board of Regents named its "Teacher of the Year," and the winner is from our area.
Christopher Albrecht is a fourth grade teacher in the Brockport Central School District. We talk to him about his career, and his thoughts on the future of education and the teaching profession.