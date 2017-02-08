Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Schools consider later start times
Is it time to move back school start times? Science and research makes a pretty good argument that the answer is yes; kids have a harder time focusing in the early hours, and need more sleep. The problem is that districts are under a lot of pressure to provide a wide range of after-school programs, and starting later could complicate that. But several local districts are taking a hard look at later start times.
We discuss what's ideal, and how to achieve it. Our guests:
- Dr. Heidi Connolly, assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Golisano Children’s Hospital
- Dr. Kevin McGowan, superintendent of the Brighton Central School District
- Miranda Cologgi, parent
- Erin Schneider, assistant principal at Hilton High School, and parent