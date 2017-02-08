© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Schools consider later start times

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published February 8, 2017 at 4:39 PM EST
Is it time to move back school start times? Science and research makes a pretty good argument that the answer is yes; kids have a harder time focusing in the early hours, and need more sleep. The problem is that districts are under a lot of pressure to provide a wide range of after-school programs, and starting later could complicate that. But several local districts are taking a hard look at later start times.

We discuss what's ideal, and how to achieve it. Our guests:         

  • Dr. Heidi Connolly, assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Golisano Children’s Hospital
  • Dr. Kevin McGowan, superintendent of the Brighton Central School District
  • Miranda Cologgi, parent
  • Erin Schneider, assistant principal at Hilton High School, and parent

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
