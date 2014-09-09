Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Should School Start Later in the Day?
In this hour, the nation's largest organization of pediatricians has released new recommendations on school start times. For middle and high school, they're drawing a red line: no earlier than 8:30 a.m. That's because doctors say there's an epidemic of sleep loss in the teen population. But is 8:30 a.m. realistic? How would it impact schools? We discuss it with Heidi Connolly, chief of Pediatric Sleep Medicine at Golisano Children's Hospital.