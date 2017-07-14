© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Designing school days from scratch

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published July 14, 2017 at 2:37 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

If you were designing the school day from scratch, what would the day look like? What would the classroom look like? Education expert Sir Ken Robinson says the education paradigm must be changed. He argues schools are organized along factory lines --with ringing bells, separate facilities, and standardized curricula. He says this limits students’ creativity, their learning capacity, and their academic performance.

So how can we change how school days are modeled to maximize students’ potential? Our guests weigh in on everything from class sizes, spaces, testing, and when certain subjects should be taught. In studio:

  • Joanne Larson, professor of education and associate director of research at the Center for Urban Education Success at the University of Rochester’s Warner School of Education
  • Kevin Meuwissen, associate professor of teaching and curriculum, social studies education scholar, and director of teacher education for the University of Rochester’s Warner School of Education
  • Seth O’Bryan, Upper School math teacher and commons coordinator at The Harley School

Tags

Arts & Lifeeducationteaching1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Related Content
Load More