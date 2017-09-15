Connections: Actress Andie MacDowell, and finding hope for people struggling with addiction

2016 marked the first time a U.S. surgeon general released a report addressing substance use disorders and health problems related to those disorders. According to the report, one in seven Americans will develop a substance abuse disorder at some point in their lives, but only one in ten will receive treatment. While a number of issues factor into the decision not to seek help – inaccessibility of treatment centers, personal beliefs about treatment, and more – the stigma attached to substance abuse continues to be a primary concern. In fact, the report called for a cultural change in understanding addiction: “addiction is a brain disease, not a character flaw.”

East House is highlighting the efforts of people affected by mental illness and substance use disorders to live healthy lives. It’s the theme of East House’s annual Hope and Recovery Luncheon, and award-winning actress Andie MacDowell is the keynote speaker. She’ll discuss her mother’s struggle with alcoholism and how it impacted her childhood.

This hour, we hear from MacDowell and then talk about recovery options in our area with our in-studio guests: