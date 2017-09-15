© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: Actress Andie MacDowell, and finding hope for people struggling with addiction

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 15, 2017 at 2:19 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

2016 marked the first time a U.S. surgeon general released a report addressing substance use disorders and health problems related to those disorders. According to the report, one in seven Americans will develop a substance abuse disorder at some point in their lives, but only one in ten will receive treatment. While a number of issues factor into the decision not to seek help – inaccessibility of treatment centers, personal beliefs about treatment, and more – the stigma attached to substance abuse continues to be a primary concern. In fact, the report called for a cultural change in understanding addiction: “addiction is a brain disease, not a character flaw.”

East House is highlighting the efforts of people affected by mental illness and substance use disorders to live healthy lives. It’s the theme of East House’s annual Hope and Recovery Luncheon, and award-winning actress Andie MacDowell is the keynote speaker. She’ll discuss her mother’s struggle with alcoholism and how it impacted her childhood.

This hour, we hear from MacDowell and then talk about recovery options in our area with our in-studio guests:

  • Chuck Montante, senior clinician at Westfall Associates, and board vice chair for East House
  • Elizabeth Kingsley Curran, director of admissions for East House
  • James Gage, community member living in recover from addiction

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
