Connections: Author Lisa Hillman and her book, Secret No More

Author Lisa Hillman shares her personal story of raising a child with an addiction. The Hillmans are a prominent family in Annapolis, Maryland – Lisa, an accomplished fundraising executive for a leading healthcare system, her husband, a former mayor. Yet in Secret No More, Hillman offers a look behind the curtain. Her son, Jacob, struggled with addiction beginning in high school, and his addiction progressed from alcohol to the marijuana, to OxyContin, and then, to heroin.

In her book, Hillman shares her family’s journey, with the goal of offering hope to other struggling parents. She’s our guest for the hour.