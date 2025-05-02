Helping local young adults with disabilities find meaningful opportunities post-graduation

WXXI News

Many students with disabilities will face challenges after graduating high school.

The term "disability cliff" refers to the loss of resources and support young adults experience after leaving the school system. Finding employment, accessing housing, and achieving self-directed independence can all be difficult.

A local program is working to fill the gap. This hour, Evan and co-host Sarah Murphy Abbamonte welcome guests from Starbridge's Creating a Life After High School program. We explore how the program works and how it has benefited young adults.

Our guests:

