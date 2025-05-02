© 2025 WXXI News
RFK’s comments on autism stir passions

By Evan Dawson, Sarah Murphy Abbamonte, Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published May 2, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. recently made a series of remarks about autism.

RFK spoke about “severe autism” and said he lamented the difficult lives that people with severe autism have to lead. He even talked about creating a “national autism registry,” although his office later walked back that idea.

Meanwhile, researchers — including those within his own agency — are pushing back on a number of claims RFK has made about some of the facts surrounding the condition. This hour, Evan and co-host Sarah Murphy Abbamonte sit down with a local clinician and autism awareness advocates to discuss the facts, their experiences, and the ways that autism has affected them.

In studio:

  • Dylan Dailor, autistic self-advocate
  • Jerri Lynn Sparks, autism acceptance, appreciation, awareness, and inclusion advocate for nearly 30 years, and proud mother of a son with autism (and his three siblings)
  • Laura Silverman, Ph.D., associate professor and clinical child psychologist in the Division of Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
