Connections: ROCovery Fitness and the battle against addiction

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published April 26, 2017 at 2:34 PM EDT
ROCovery Fitness is helping individuals with addiction, many of them in recovery from heroin and opioids. It's another sign of the times -- ROCovery is in great demand, with the addiction issue spreading across both urban and rural areas. Next week, ROCovery will celebrate the grand opening of the new recovery outreach center.

We hear personal stories of those in recovery:

  • Yana Khashper, co-founder and CEO of ROCovery Fitness
  • Sean Smith, co-founder of ROCovery Fitness
  • Tadd McNulty, ROCovery member
  • Marabeth Nally, mother of two sons in recovery

