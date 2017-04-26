Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: ROCovery Fitness and the battle against addiction
ROCovery Fitness is helping individuals with addiction, many of them in recovery from heroin and opioids. It's another sign of the times -- ROCovery is in great demand, with the addiction issue spreading across both urban and rural areas. Next week, ROCovery will celebrate the grand opening of the new recovery outreach center.
We hear personal stories of those in recovery:
- Yana Khashper, co-founder and CEO of ROCovery Fitness
- Sean Smith, co-founder of ROCovery Fitness
- Tadd McNulty, ROCovery member
- Marabeth Nally, mother of two sons in recovery