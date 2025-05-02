Judge rejects Irondequoit supervisor's challenge to secure ballot spot

A judge on Friday tossed out Irondequoit town Supervisor Andraé Evans' latest bid to secure a Democratic ballot line for re-election.

Evans went to court this week after the Board of Elections ruled he did not get the required number of voter signatures to get on the ballot.

He sought to overturn that decision, and join a June primary against challenger and town board member John Perticone. But state Supreme Court Judge Daniel Doyle ruled Friday that Evans missed the deadline to file his objection and serve notice on the board.

Evans had until Wednesday to do so, and while he filed his petition on that day he didn't serve the board until Thursday and failed to name the individual who initially challenged his petitions.

Evans still could petition to get on the ballot as an independent candidate.

He is separately battling efforts to remove him from office over allegations that he sexually harassed and retaliated against a female staffer.