-
Virtual groundbreaking ceremonies were held Wednesday for Villa of Hope as the non-profit builds, what it described, as the first-ever detox and…
-
ConnectionsThe recent summer-like weather won’t stick around too long, and with the cold months approaching – and no end to the pandemic in sight – the way we live…
-
Dan is a volunteer with Rochester Alcoholics Anonymous, or AA. Because the group is anonymous, he doesn’t share his last name.Dan says he’s depended on AA…
-
Oscar Award-winning actress Marlee Matlin will be the keynote speaker at East House's annual Hope and Recovery Luncheon in Rochester. We talk to Matlin…
-
2016 marked the first time a U.S. surgeon general released a report addressing substance use disorders and health problems related to those disorders.…
-
NEW YORK (AP) The scribbled, cryptic doctor's prescription note is headed toward eradication in New York, where the nation's toughest…
-
This hour we touch on addiction and substance abuse. First we talk with Judy Collins and her challenges with substance abuse. Then we talk with Greg…