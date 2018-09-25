Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Actor and activist Marlee Matlin on her journey to recovery
Oscar Award-winning actress Marlee Matlin will be the keynote speaker at East House's annual Hope and Recovery Luncheon in Rochester. We talk to Matlin about her own battle with substance abuse, and how we can help others. Matlin is now more than 30 years sober.
Our guests:
- Marlee Matlin, Academy Award-winning actor, author, and activist
- Greg Soehner, president and CEO of East House
- Walter, individual who is living in recovery from addiction
- Sarah, individual who is living in recovery from addiction