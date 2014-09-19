© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Healthy Friday - Substance Abuse; Affordable care Act

WXXI News | By Elissa Orlando
Published September 19, 2014 at 5:56 PM EDT
Connections_Healthy_Friday.jpg

This hour we touch on addiction and substance abuse. First we talk with Judy Collins and her challenges with substance abuse. Then we talk with Greg Soehner from East House. Then we talk about the Affordable Care Act with Bowen Garrett, research fellow with the Urban Institute.

 

