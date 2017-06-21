Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How “extreme” mentoring empowers at-risk youth
Super Bowl Champion and Rochester native Roland Williams says he’s seen the effects poverty, gangs, drugs, and violence can have on teens living in poverty, and he’s made it his mission to set local students on a path to success. That’s why he founded the Champion Academy, which offers “extreme mentoring” to students in middle and high school.
We get an inside look at how the Academy works from leaders and participants, and we hear Williams’ vision for its future. Our guests:
- Roland Williams, former NFL player and founder of the Champion Academy
- Anthony Bogar, member of the Champion Academy
- Titiana Bogar, Anthony’s mother
- Veronica Wilson, community partnerships manager for the Champion Academy