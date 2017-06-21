© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: How “extreme” mentoring empowers at-risk youth

WXXI News | By Megan Mack
Published June 21, 2017 at 5:05 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Super Bowl Champion and Rochester native Roland Williams says he’s seen the effects poverty, gangs, drugs, and violence can have on teens living in poverty, and he’s made it his mission to set local students on a path to success. That’s why he founded the Champion Academy, which offers “extreme mentoring” to students in middle and high school.

We get an inside look at how the Academy works from leaders and participants, and we hear Williams’ vision for its future. Our guests:

  • Roland Williams, former NFL player and founder of the Champion Academy
  • Anthony Bogar, member of the Champion Academy
  • Titiana Bogar, Anthony’s mother
  • Veronica Wilson, community partnerships manager for the Champion Academy

Tags

Arts & Lifepoverty1
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More