Arts & Life
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Understanding The New Poverty Report

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published September 22, 2016 at 5:28 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

A brand new report on poverty is out, and it shows almost no improvement in our region. To be fair, the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative is a 15-year plan. No one said things would flip in a year or two. But what can we learn from the newest numbers? Our guests will sort it out. In studio:

  • Ann Johnson, ACT Rochester senior director
  • Ed Doherty, author of the original poverty report
  • Henry Fitts, City of Rochester Innovation Team

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
