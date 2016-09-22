Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Understanding The New Poverty Report
A brand new report on poverty is out, and it shows almost no improvement in our region. To be fair, the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative is a 15-year plan. No one said things would flip in a year or two. But what can we learn from the newest numbers? Our guests will sort it out. In studio:
- Ann Johnson, ACT Rochester senior director
- Ed Doherty, author of the original poverty report
- Henry Fitts, City of Rochester Innovation Team