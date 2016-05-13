© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Anti-Poverty Initiative Moves Forward

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published May 13, 2016 at 4:22 PM EDT
The Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative has released its first extensive report on how to address poverty. The report contains several specific concepts that will be the focus of the anti-poverty effort.

What are they? How did the members of the initiative determine them? Our guests:

  • Henry Fitts, director of innovation, City of Rochester iTeam
  • Dr. Leonard Brock, director of the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative
  • LaShunda Leslie-Smith, executive director at Connected Communities

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
