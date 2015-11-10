© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Ed Doherty on Poverty in Rochester

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published November 10, 2015 at 2:21 PM EST
The author of the original Rochester poverty report, and the man who has done more than 50 presentations on poverty to various community groups, joins us in studio.

Ed Doherty has said that Rochester's extreme and concentrated poverty is a product of choice -- often, the choice of elected leaders. So is he satisfied with what has been proposed by the new Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative? What would he emphasize to help reduce poverty? We find out. 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
