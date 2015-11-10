Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Ed Doherty on Poverty in Rochester
The author of the original Rochester poverty report, and the man who has done more than 50 presentations on poverty to various community groups, joins us in studio.
Ed Doherty has said that Rochester's extreme and concentrated poverty is a product of choice -- often, the choice of elected leaders. So is he satisfied with what has been proposed by the new Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative? What would he emphasize to help reduce poverty? We find out.