Connections: Rochester-Monroe County Anti-Poverty Initiative
The Rochester-Monroe County Anti-Poverty Initiative: why will this time be different?
After months of work, the initiative has released some specific ideas. The goal is to reduce poverty by 50% in 15 years. Our panelists talk about what they've learned, and how they'll be accountable. In studio:
- Leonard Brock, Director of the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative
- Maggie Brooks, Monroe County Executive
- Lovely Warren, Mayor of the City of Rochester
- Joe Morelle, Majority Leader of the State Assembly
- Fran Weisberg, President and CEO of the United Way of Greater Rochester