Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Rochester-Monroe County Anti-Poverty Initiative

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published October 13, 2015 at 4:40 PM EDT
The Rochester-Monroe County Anti-Poverty Initiative: why will this time be different?

After months of work, the initiative has released some specific ideas. The goal is to reduce poverty by 50% in 15 years. Our panelists talk about what they've learned, and how they'll be accountable. In studio:

  • Leonard Brock, Director of the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative
  • Maggie Brooks, Monroe County Executive
  • Lovely Warren, Mayor of the City of Rochester 
  • Joe Morelle, Majority Leader of the State Assembly 
  • Fran Weisberg, President and CEO of the United Way of Greater Rochester

poverty
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
