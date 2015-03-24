Anti-Poverty Steering Committee Named
The new local anti-poverty initiative is moving forward with the announcement today that a steering committee has been formed. The announcement comes from State Assembly Majority Leader Joe Morelle, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, and Monroe County Executive Maggie Brooks.
The 26-member steering committee will be made up of representatives from health and human services, academia, business , government and labor. They will help develop a new comprehensive approach to eradicating poverty in Monroe County.
Officials say in the coming week, that committee will be announcing the formation of workgroups that will focus on jobs, education , workforce training, housing, safe neighborhoods, and other areas the initiative will focus on.
Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative Steering Committee Members:
o Jim Bertolone, ALF-CIO
o Daan Braveman, Nazareth College
o Maggie Brooks, Monroe County Executive
o Holli Budd, Farash Foundation
o Peter C. Carpino, United Way
o Ann Marie Cook, Agency of Council Executives
o Trilby de Jung, FLHSA
o Bill Destler, RIT
o Robert Duffy, Rochester Business Alliance
o Ed Doherty, Rochester Area Community Foundation
o Anne Kress, MCC
o Jennifer Leonard, RACF
o Roosevelt Mareus, SUNY Rochester Educational Opp. Center
o Rev. Marvin McMickle, Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity
o Larry Marx, The Children’s Agenda
o Joseph D. Morelle, NYS Assembly Majority Leader
o Shaun Nelms, East High School
o Tyrone Reaves, TruForm Manufacturing
o Peter Robinson, University of Rochester
o John Urban, Greater Rochester Health Foundation
o Bolgen Vargas, Rochester City School District
o Miguel Velazquez, Rochester Regional Transit
o Lovely Warren, Mayor of Rochester
o Danny Wegman, Wegmans Food Market
o Fran Weisberg, United Way of Greater Rochester
o Bridgette Wiefling, Rochester Regional Health System