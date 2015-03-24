© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Anti-Poverty Steering Committee Named

Randy Gorbman
Published March 24, 2015 at 12:09 PM EDT
rochester_monroe_anti_poverty_0.jpg

The new local anti-poverty initiative is moving forward with the announcement today that a steering committee has been formed. The announcement comes from State Assembly Majority Leader Joe Morelle, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, and Monroe County Executive Maggie Brooks.

The 26-member steering committee will be made up of representatives from health and human services, academia, business , government and labor.  They will help develop a new comprehensive approach to eradicating poverty in Monroe County.

Officials say in the coming week, that committee will be announcing the formation of workgroups that will focus on jobs, education , workforce training, housing, safe neighborhoods, and other areas the initiative will focus on.

Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative Steering Committee Members:

o   Jim Bertolone, ALF-CIO

o   Daan Braveman, Nazareth College

o   Maggie Brooks, Monroe County Executive

o   Holli Budd, Farash Foundation

o   Peter C. Carpino, United Way

o   Ann Marie Cook, Agency of Council Executives

o   Trilby de Jung, FLHSA

o   Bill Destler, RIT

o   Robert Duffy, Rochester Business Alliance   

o   Ed Doherty, Rochester Area Community Foundation

o   Anne Kress, MCC

o   Jennifer Leonard, RACF

o   Roosevelt Mareus, SUNY Rochester Educational Opp. Center

o   Rev. Marvin McMickle, Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity

o   Larry Marx, The Children’s Agenda

o   Joseph D. Morelle, NYS Assembly Majority Leader 

o   Shaun Nelms, East High School

o   Tyrone Reaves, TruForm Manufacturing      

o   Peter Robinson, University of Rochester

o   John Urban, Greater Rochester Health Foundation

o   Bolgen Vargas, Rochester City School District

o   Miguel Velazquez, Rochester Regional Transit

o   Lovely Warren, Mayor of Rochester

o   Danny Wegman, Wegmans Food Market

o   Fran Weisberg, United Way of Greater Rochester

o   Bridgette Wiefling, Rochester Regional Health System

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman