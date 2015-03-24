Anti-Poverty Steering Committee Named

The new local anti-poverty initiative is moving forward with the announcement today that a steering committee has been formed. The announcement comes from State Assembly Majority Leader Joe Morelle, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, and Monroe County Executive Maggie Brooks.

The 26-member steering committee will be made up of representatives from health and human services, academia, business , government and labor. They will help develop a new comprehensive approach to eradicating poverty in Monroe County.

Officials say in the coming week, that committee will be announcing the formation of workgroups that will focus on jobs, education , workforce training, housing, safe neighborhoods, and other areas the initiative will focus on.

Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative Steering Committee Members:

o Jim Bertolone, ALF-CIO

o Daan Braveman, Nazareth College

o Maggie Brooks, Monroe County Executive

o Holli Budd, Farash Foundation

o Peter C. Carpino, United Way

o Ann Marie Cook, Agency of Council Executives

o Trilby de Jung, FLHSA

o Bill Destler, RIT

o Robert Duffy, Rochester Business Alliance

o Ed Doherty, Rochester Area Community Foundation

o Anne Kress, MCC

o Jennifer Leonard, RACF

o Roosevelt Mareus, SUNY Rochester Educational Opp. Center

o Rev. Marvin McMickle, Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity

o Larry Marx, The Children’s Agenda

o Joseph D. Morelle, NYS Assembly Majority Leader

o Shaun Nelms, East High School

o Tyrone Reaves, TruForm Manufacturing

o Peter Robinson, University of Rochester

o John Urban, Greater Rochester Health Foundation

o Bolgen Vargas, Rochester City School District

o Miguel Velazquez, Rochester Regional Transit

o Lovely Warren, Mayor of Rochester

o Danny Wegman, Wegmans Food Market

o Fran Weisberg, United Way of Greater Rochester

o Bridgette Wiefling, Rochester Regional Health System