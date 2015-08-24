© 2021 WXXI News

Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Assembly Panel To Hold Hearing On Childhood Poverty

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published August 24, 2015 at 7:41 AM EDT




A NYS Assembly committee holds a hearing on the issue of childhood poverty in Rochester on Monday afternoon.

It's being held by the Assembly Committee on Children and Families and Social Services which notes that 22 percent of children in the state live in poverty.

Committee Chairs Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi, along with the Chair of the Puerto Rican/Hispanic Taskforce, Assemblyman Marcos Crespo, will meet with Majority Leader Joe Morelle and community leaders in Rochester for a roundtable discussion.. They will also talk about the recently formed Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative and the fact that half of the children in Rochester live in poverty, the second-highest rate in the nation for a city its size.

The hearing is scheduled for Monday afternoon, 1:30 p.m. at City Council chambers on Church St.  The roundtable discussion  itself is closed to the media.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman