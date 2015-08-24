Assembly Panel To Hold Hearing On Childhood Poverty

A NYS Assembly committee holds a hearing on the issue of childhood poverty in Rochester on Monday afternoon.

It's being held by the Assembly Committee on Children and Families and Social Services which notes that 22 percent of children in the state live in poverty.

Committee Chairs Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi, along with the Chair of the Puerto Rican/Hispanic Taskforce, Assemblyman Marcos Crespo, will meet with Majority Leader Joe Morelle and community leaders in Rochester for a roundtable discussion.. They will also talk about the recently formed Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative and the fact that half of the children in Rochester live in poverty, the second-highest rate in the nation for a city its size.

The hearing is scheduled for Monday afternoon, 1:30 p.m. at City Council chambers on Church St. The roundtable discussion itself is closed to the media.