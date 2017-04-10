© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: How poverty impacts educational outcomes

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published April 10, 2017 at 9:20 PM EDT
How does poverty impact a child's chances of being a successful student? What are our assumptions about poverty? Those are just some of the questions at the heart of a new conference called The Many Faces of Poverty. It's being led by, among others, the College at Brockport’s Institute for Poverty Studies and Economic Development. Our guests:

  • Celia Watt, director of the Institute for Poverty Studies and Economic Development
  • LaShunda Leslie-Smith, executive director of Connected Communities, Inc.
  • Lisa Robusto-Mack, events coordinator for The College at Brockport
  • Lesli Myers, superintendent of Brockport Central Schools

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
