Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How poverty impacts educational outcomes
How does poverty impact a child's chances of being a successful student? What are our assumptions about poverty? Those are just some of the questions at the heart of a new conference called The Many Faces of Poverty. It's being led by, among others, the College at Brockport’s Institute for Poverty Studies and Economic Development. Our guests:
- Celia Watt, director of the Institute for Poverty Studies and Economic Development
- LaShunda Leslie-Smith, executive director of Connected Communities, Inc.
- Lisa Robusto-Mack, events coordinator for The College at Brockport
- Lesli Myers, superintendent of Brockport Central Schools