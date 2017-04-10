Connections: How poverty impacts educational outcomes

How does poverty impact a child's chances of being a successful student? What are our assumptions about poverty? Those are just some of the questions at the heart of a new conference called The Many Faces of Poverty. It's being led by, among others, the College at Brockport’s Institute for Poverty Studies and Economic Development. Our guests:

Celia Watt, director of the Institute for Poverty Studies and Economic Development

LaShunda Leslie-Smith, executive director of Connected Communities, Inc.

Lisa Robusto-Mack, events coordinator for The College at Brockport

Lesli Myers, superintendent of Brockport Central Schools