Connections: Examining Programs Designed To Help At-Risk Kids In Rochester
More than half of Rochester's children live in poverty, and Rochester ranks No. 1 in child poverty rates among cities in comparably sized metro areas. The Urban Institute finds that Rochester is in the top 10, nationally, among cities for black-white disparity in employment and homeownership.
What is going to change those numbers? We examine several programs aimed at helping at-risk youth get their first job, keep that job, and graduate from school. Our guests:
- Eddie Casado, participant in the Hillside Work-Scholarship Connection program and graduate of East High School
- Meghan Wagner, director of the Hillside Work-Scholarship Connection Jobs Institute
- Shanterra Randle, program coordinator for the Center for Teen Empowerment
- U’Nisia Calloway, student at Young Women’s College Prep and youth employee at the Center for Teen Empowerment
- Antwan Williams, director of youth services at RochesterWorks!