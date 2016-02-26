Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Shakespeare On Streets Program Inspires At-Risk Teens
A new theater program is helping local at-risk teenagers get back on a path to success. Shakespeare on the Streets matches students enrolled in Hillside's Reinvesting in Youth program with members of the Rochester Police Department, the Rochester Latino Theatre Company, and local Shakespeare artists.
The student actors -- who have all had encounters with law enforcement -- will perform selections of Henry V on March 11 at 6:30 p.m. and March 12 at 3 p.m. at Wilson Foundation Academy. We talk to program organizers and to student participants, who explain how the play's themes have inspired them to work toward new beginnings. Our guests:
- Wayne Harris, deputy chief, Rochester Police Department
- Jennifer Perry, program manager, Hillside Reinvesting in Youth Program
- Stephen Byrant, case manager, Hillside Reinvesting in Youth Program
- Bernard Plansky, M.D., director of the performances and Shakespeare artist
- Annette Ramos, founder and executive director, Rochester Latino Theatre Company
- Tyler, Hillside student actor
- DeShaunte, Hillside student actor