Connections: Shakespeare On Streets Program Inspires At-Risk Teens

WXXI News | By Scott Fybush,
Megan Mack
Published February 26, 2016 at 2:24 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

A new theater program is helping local at-risk teenagers get back on a path to success. Shakespeare on the Streets matches students enrolled in Hillside's Reinvesting in Youth program with members of the Rochester Police Department, the Rochester Latino Theatre Company, and local Shakespeare artists.  

The student actors -- who have all had encounters with law enforcement -- will perform selections of Henry V on March 11 at 6:30 p.m. and March 12 at 3 p.m. at Wilson Foundation Academy. We talk to program organizers and to student participants, who explain how the play's themes have inspired them to work toward new beginnings. Our guests: 

