Interim Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott said Tuesday, that she wants to add a historical perspective to its training programs in order to connect…
The Rochester Police Department announced a new training program for officers on Wednesday. The mandatory two-day program will take place in May. It’s…
A day after Rochester City Council announced its plans for police reform, the Rochester Police Department has released policy changes of its own. In a…
The Rochester Police Accountability Board has retained a New York City law firm in an effort to ensure the Rochester Police Department complies with the…
ConnectionsWe sit down with Gates Police Chief James VanBrederode and Officer Mike Furia. Officer Furia was recently praised for his interaction with a man who said…
A man who was shoved out of his wheelchair by Rochester police eight years ago during an arrest is seeking a new trial.A jury awarded Benny Warr a dollar…
ConnectionsWe sit down with members of the Rochester Police Accountability Board to discuss a number of recent events that have placed Rochester back in the national…
Around the time that a Rochester police officer pulled out her pepper spray to use on a 9-year-old-girl, Mike Mazzeo, the president of the Rochester…
Rochester Police released body camera footage Friday of a woman who was pepper-sprayed by officers on Portland Avenue last month while she was with her…
Rochester Police say one of their officers fired his gun after an incident involving a stolen vehicle early Sunday morning.It happened around 4:40 a.m.…