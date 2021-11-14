-
Cornell University’s prison educational programs have been on hold during the pandemic, but a theater professor has found a way to keep connected with…
-
ConnectionsThis Veterans Day, we're discussing a new drama written by a man who has spent years helping veterans readjust to post-war life in America. Tom Bird is…
-
ConnectionsA new play looks at what might happen if a conservative Republican leader changed his mind about God and guns."Church and State" imagines a Newtown-like…
-
ConnectionsThe City of Rochester is considering four proposals for the prime "Parcel 5" lot downtown. We've heard about two of the four: a performing arts center,…
-
ConnectionsWe discuss the realities of friendship, especially when one friend becomes more successful than the rest of the group. It's the focus of the new film,…
-
ConnectionsWe preview the ninth annual Sankofa Evening of Theatre and Jazz Fest, which kicks off this weekend at the Multi-use Community Cultural Center. The event…
-
ConnectionsThe First Niagara Rochester Fringe Festival is coming. We hear from a whirlwind of performers, who will preview the wide range of shows. Get ready. The…
-
ConnectionsDoes Rochester need a new downtown performing arts center? It's a question that has been explored by local arts organizations and city government for 22…
-
ConnectionsHow can local arts and theatre companies ensure all voices in our community are represented? And how can theatre companies ensure non-white actors have an…
-
While RBTL continues to lobby for a new, 3,000-seat downtown performing arts center, other theater companies are trying to reinvigorate the local theater…