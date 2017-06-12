© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Understanding the work of settlement houses

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published June 12, 2017 at 5:04 PM EDT
You've probably heard the term "settlement house," but do you know what it really means? Three Rochester settlement houses have teamed up to create a foundation, aimed at making their work stronger and more effective. They are central in the fight against poverty, but that's only the start.

Baden Street Settlement, Charles Settlement House, and Community Place of Rochester are working together, and our guests explain how they're trying to improve the city. In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
