© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: The Debate Over State Testing And The Opt-Out Movement

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published April 8, 2016 at 2:45 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The so-called "opt-out" movement is back and appears to be just as strong as last year, when thousands of New York State students sat out the ELA and Math tests. This week, significant numbers of students have once again refused to take the tests.

What are the implications? Why are many parents supporting the tests, while others are vocally opposing them? Our panel debates it. Our guests:

Tags

Arts & LifeeducationState Test ResultsOpt-Out Movement1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Related Content
Load More