Connections: The Debate Over State Testing And The Opt-Out Movement
The so-called "opt-out" movement is back and appears to be just as strong as last year, when thousands of New York State students sat out the ELA and Math tests. This week, significant numbers of students have once again refused to take the tests.
What are the implications? Why are many parents supporting the tests, while others are vocally opposing them? Our panel debates it. Our guests:
- Stephen Sigmund, executive director of High Achievement New York
- Sam Radford, pro-testing advocate and head of the Buffalo District Parent Coordinating Council and the New York Parent Alliance for Learning Standards
- Eileen Graham, co-founder of Black Student Leadership
- Ronald Hall, co-founder of Black Student Leadership