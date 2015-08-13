© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: The Future of Testing in New York

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published August 13, 2015 at 3:34 PM EDT
New York state's testing opt-out numbers swelled to 20 percent this year. What does that mean going forward? We'll talk to East Rochester Superintendent Mark Linton, whose district saw scores go up... but participation go way down. We'll also talk with the Democrat & Chronicle's Justin Murphy, who has covered this issue exhaustively, and Emmy Thevanesan, a board member for Greece schools and a teacher in Spencerport.

educationCommon CoreState Test Resultsschool1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
