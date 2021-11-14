-
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state education officials are proposing changes to the Common Core learning standards used to guide lessons at every grade…
-
Is this the end of the Common Core? There are indications from both the federal and state levels that the controversial set of learning standards has lost…
-
A task force by Governor Cuomo is reversing a number of policies in the Common Core standards, including parts of a measure on teacher evaluations pushed…
-
ALBANY (AP) Time is running out to take part in New York state's public opinion survey on the Common Core learning standards.The online survey closes…
-
Governor Andrew Cuomo has come out more emphatically about his concerns regarding the Common Core standards.With word that some parents are already…
-
Are the Common Core standards threatening to push great fiction out of the classroom? A local English teacher says, in a word: Yes. We'll expand on a…
-
New York state's testing opt-out numbers swelled to 20 percent this year. What does that mean going forward? We'll talk to East Rochester Superintendent…
-
State English and math tests in grades 3-8 are coming in the next several weeks, and school districts across the state have debated how to handle them.…
-
As promised last week, we continue the discussion over education policy and whether parents should opt their children out of standardized testing. Some…
-
This hour is part of Education Friday. On Wednesday, New York Education officials released half of the math and English test questions taken by students…