The Judicial Observation Project explained

Trust in the American justice system is at a historic low, and even many judges acknowledge systemic racism exists within the courts. In Rochester, the Judicial Observation Project is working to change that by training community members to observe court proceedings and provide feedback directly to volunteer judges. Our guests tell us about how the program was built, what it’s accomplished so far, and how it could be a model.

Judge Melissa Barrett, Rochester City Court judge and the supervising judge of City Courts in the 7th Judicial District

Dr. Rashid Muhammad, director of community partnerships at JustCause

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. Longtime local basketball coach Scott Fitch’s story is one for the books. In additional to coaching at Fairport High School and being named National Player of the Year when he played at SUNY Geneseo, Fitch is a coach for USA Basketball. Dozens of his former players have made their way to the NBA. Throughout his career, Fitch has earned countless admirers for his ability to improve an athlete’s play, while also being able to focus on what makes them a better person. Fitch has seen the expanding influence of private travel sports programs that many families can’t afford. This hour, he joins us to discuss the pressure on young athletes and families, the money in youth sports, and what makes a great coach.

Scott Fitch, longtime basketball coach for Fairport High School and USA Basketball

