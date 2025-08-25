© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

The Judicial Observation Project explained

WXXI News | By Racquel Stephen,
Veronica VolkElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published August 25, 2025 at 7:56 AM EDT
This stock image depicts a judge holding a gavel.
LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS
/
Adobe Stock
This stock image depicts a judge holding a gavel.

12:00 The judicial Observation Project explained

1:00 Longtime local and USA Basketball coach Scott Fitch on the influence of money in youth sports

Trust in the American justice system is at a historic low, and even many judges acknowledge systemic racism exists within the courts. In Rochester, the Judicial Observation Project is working to change that by training community members to observe court proceedings and provide feedback directly to volunteer judges. Our guests tell us about how the program was built, what it’s accomplished so far, and how it could be a model.

In studio:

  • Judge Melissa Barrett, Rochester City Court judge and the supervising judge of City Courts in the 7th Judicial District
  • Dr. Rashid Muhammad, director of community partnerships at JustCause

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. Longtime local basketball coach Scott Fitch’s story is one for the books. In additional to coaching at Fairport High School and being named National Player of the Year when he played at SUNY Geneseo, Fitch is a coach for USA Basketball. Dozens of his former players have made their way to the NBA. Throughout his career, Fitch has earned countless admirers for his ability to improve an athlete’s play, while also being able to focus on what makes them a better person. Fitch has seen the expanding influence of private travel sports programs that many families can’t afford. This hour, he joins us to discuss the pressure on young athletes and families, the money in youth sports, and what makes a great coach.

Our guest:

  • Scott Fitch, longtime basketball coach for Fairport High School and USA Basketball

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
See stories by Racquel Stephen
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is a senior producer and editor for WXXI News.
See stories by Veronica Volk
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
See stories by Elissa Orlando
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.