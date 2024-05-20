© 2024 WXXI News
Longtime local and USA Basketball coach Scott Fitch on the influence of money in youth sports

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 20, 2024 at 3:44 PM EDT
Longtime local basketball coach Scott Fitch’s story is one for the books. In additional to coaching at Fairport High School and being named National Player of the Year when he played at SUNY Geneseo, Fitch is a coach for USA Basketball.

Dozens of his former players have made their way to the NBA. Throughout his career, Fitch has earned countless admirers for his ability to improve an athlete’s play, while also being able to focus on what makes them a better person.

Fitch has seen the expanding influence of private travel sports programs that many families can’t afford. This hour, he joins us to discuss the pressure on young athletes and families, the money in youth sports, and what makes a great coach.

Our guest:

