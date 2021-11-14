-
The results of this year’s Common Core-related standardized tests show scores for New York’s schoolchildren inching up. About one-fifth of the children…
The State Education Department has released results of the English and math tests for students in grades 3 through 8 from this past spring.The Rochester…
The so-called "opt-out" movement is back and appears to be just as strong as last year, when thousands of New York State students sat out the ELA and Math…
New York state's testing opt-out numbers swelled to 20 percent this year. What does that mean going forward? We'll talk to East Rochester Superintendent…
State test results are now out and at the bottom of the list among the state's Big 5 Districts is the Rochester City School District.Just 5% of students…