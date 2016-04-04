Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The "How" Of Getting Off Fossil Fuels
We've heard it said many times that we need to eventually get off fossil fuels. There is growing urgency about that, but there's usually a lot less emphasis on one important word: how?
The Greater Rochester section of the National Council of Jewish Women is hosting an event this week titled, "Repairing the Planet, Starting in the Flower City." Representatives join us in studio to discuss the goals, and we hear from the Rochester People's Climate Coalition about related issues coming up later this month. Our guests:
- Arlene Schenker, past president and current board member of the National Council of Jewish Women, Greater Rochester section
- Mark Dunlea, executive director of the Green Education and Legal Fund
- Linda Isaacson Fedele, Rochester People's Climate Coalition