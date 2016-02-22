© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: How Should Climate Change Be Taught In High Schools?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published February 22, 2016 at 3:25 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Why are high schools so ineffective at teaching climate change? A new survey in the journal Science found that teachers spent very little time on climate change in the classroom. Many teachers say they don't feel trained well enough to teach it. Others might feel pressure because the issue has become politicized.

So, how should it be taught? Our panel has experience with that question. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
