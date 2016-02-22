Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How Should Climate Change Be Taught In High Schools?
Why are high schools so ineffective at teaching climate change? A new survey in the journal Science found that teachers spent very little time on climate change in the classroom. Many teachers say they don't feel trained well enough to teach it. Others might feel pressure because the issue has become politicized.
So, how should it be taught? Our panel has experience with that question. Our guests:
- Don Duggan-Haas, director of teacher programs at the Paleontological Research Institution
- Joe Henderson, learning scientist on the MADE CLEAR Project at the University of Delaware
- Maeghan Archambault, Rush-Henrietta earth science teacher
- Kristin Elliott, Gates-Chili science teacher
- Tara Spitzer-List, Rochester City School District earth science teacher