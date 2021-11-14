-
A new solar array in Wayne County is providing electricity for affordable housing communities in Rochester. More than 6,000 panels are generating power…
-
More than 3,000 local households will be part of a brand new community solar program — the first of its kind in the country. Here's the idea: Community…
-
Three local villages made the switch to solar energy in 2019. We talk with leaders from Brockport, Lima, and Sodus Point about their decisions and what…
-
ConnectionsChanges are coming for solar. At the end of 2019, we will see the residential federal solar tax credit go down, the commercial federal tax credit go down,…
-
Rochester Regional Health has activated a solar farm in Parma that it says will power more than 100 of its smaller facilities.It’s part of an effort…
-
On January 23, the Trump administration imposed a 30 percent tariff on solar cells and modules made abroad. President Trumps says the move will increase…
-
ConnectionsHave you heard of geothermal energy systems? It's a growing trend in renewable energy, and it's becoming more popular in homes in our area.We toured a…
-
ConnectionsElon Musk says Tesla’s new solar roof production will cost less to manufacture and install than basic shingles. The electricity is “just a bonus,” Musk…
-
You may not notice it at first, but atop the roof of the wine press building at Lakewood Vineyards is something that marked the beginning of change in the…
-
We've heard it said many times that we need to eventually get off fossil fuels. There is growing urgency about that, but there's usually a lot less…