Connections: How three local villages made the switch to solar energy
Three local villages made the switch to solar energy in 2019. We talk with leaders from Brockport, Lima, and Sodus Point about their decisions and what switching to solar means for their residents.
In studio:
- Kevin Schulte, CEO of GreenSpark Solar
- John Wadach, trustee for the Village of Lima and professor of engineering science and physics at MCC
- Maxine Appleby, trustee and energy commissioner for the Village of Sodus Point
- Margaret Blackman, mayor of the Village of Brockport