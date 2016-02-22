Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: New Policies To Slow Climate Change
If we're going to try to slow climate change, or mitigate its effects, what are our options?
On Monday, February 22 at 7 p.m., the local chapter of the League of Women Voters will host a panel on New York State's legislative approaches to fight climate change. Right now, there are four different policy approaches under consideration by the New York State legislature. From a carbon tax to requiring clean energy, our panel explains the four bills that could still pass this year. In studio:
- Carole Camp, member of the Citizens Climate Lobby, discusses A8372, the bill proposing a carbon tax in NYS
- Sue Hughes-Smith, lecturer at RIT, discusses A7497, the bill to require 100% clean energy by 2030
- Barbara Grosh, member of League of Women Voters, Rochester Metropolitan Area, and Mothers Out Front, discusses A7625, the bill relating to financial surety for major facilities, vessels, and railroads
- Katherine Smith, vice president of the League of Women Voters, Rochester Metropolitan Area