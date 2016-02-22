© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: New Policies To Slow Climate Change

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published February 22, 2016 at 2:58 PM EST
If we're going to try to slow climate change, or mitigate its effects, what are our options?

On Monday, February 22 at 7 p.m., the local chapter of the League of Women Voters will host a panel on New York State's legislative approaches to fight climate change. Right now, there are four different policy approaches under consideration by the New York State legislature. From a carbon tax to requiring clean energy, our panel explains the four bills that could still pass this year. In studio:

