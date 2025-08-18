© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

The ongoing story of Clarissa Street

WXXI News | By Racquel Stephen,
Veronica VolkElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published August 18, 2025 at 4:30 PM EDT
Clarissa Street was once the cultural heartbeat of Rochester’s Third Ward. It was home to legendary jazz clubs, thriving businesses, and a tight-knit community. Urban renewal and highway construction dismantled that neighborhood, but its legacy lives on through the annual Clarissa Street Reunion. In this hour, we hear from community leaders and elders about the history of Clarissa Street, why it matters in 2025, and how remembering the past can shape our future.

In studio:

  • George Fontenette, finance committee member and elder for the Clarissa Street Legacy
  • Bryce Long, youth representative for the Clarissa Street Legacy
  • Renee Long, president of the Clarissa Street Legacy
  • Patricia Mason-Williams, vice president of the Clarissa Street Legacy

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. A growing body of research shows a pregnant woman’s mental health can affect fetal and child development. And perinatal health issues are on the rise. What kinds of care are available and what should families know? We discuss it with a clinician and local mothers.

Our guests:

  • Kristin Koberstein, Ph.D., LMFT, PMHC, senior instructor in psychiatry and family medicine, and associate director of the Marriage and Therapy Training program at the University of Rochester Medical Center; and clinic director for Strong Behavioral Health at Highland  Family Medicine
  • Lindsay Bonilla, mother of one
  • Leora Rozin, mother of three
  • Shawna Peterson, LMSW, mother of three, and coordinator for the Nurture Program at Jewish Family Services 

