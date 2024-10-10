How a pregnant woman's mental health can affect child development
A growing body of research shows a pregnant woman’s mental health can affect fetal and child development. And perinatal health issues are on the rise.
What kinds of care are available and what should families know? We discuss it with a clinician and local mothers.
Our guests:
- Kristin Koberstein, Ph.D., senior instructor in psychiatry and family medicine, and associate director of the Marriage and Therapy Training program at the University of Rochester Medical Center; and clinic director for Strong Behavioral Health at Highland Family Medicine
- Lindsay Bonilla, mother of one
- Leora Rozin, mother of three
- Shawna Peterson, LMSW, mother of three, and coordinator for the Nurture Program at Jewish Family Services