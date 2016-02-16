© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Author Matt Lewis And "Too Dumb To Fail"

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published February 16, 2016 at 2:56 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Author Matt Lewis is a conservative and evangelical who views Sarah Palin and Donald Trump as a kind of cancer in the conservative movement. His new book, Too Dumb to Fail, addresses the decline in intellectualism and offers suggestions for how to steer the conservative ship back to a more thoughtful set of ideas. He joins us by phone.

Tags

Arts & LifeRepublicanpoliticsRepublican partyDonald Trump1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson