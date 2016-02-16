Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Author Matt Lewis And "Too Dumb To Fail"
Author Matt Lewis is a conservative and evangelical who views Sarah Palin and Donald Trump as a kind of cancer in the conservative movement. His new book, Too Dumb to Fail, addresses the decline in intellectualism and offers suggestions for how to steer the conservative ship back to a more thoughtful set of ideas. He joins us by phone.