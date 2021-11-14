-
ConnectionsHouse Republicans are expecting to oust Wyoming representative Liz Cheney from her ranking as number three in GOP leadership. As reported by NPR, the move…
-
A state judge has thrown out a lawsuit filed by Republican Party operatives in Monroe County that sought to keep 37 Democratic candidates from appearing…
-
Republican Party operatives in Monroe County have sued to prevent 37 Democratic candidates for various offices from appearing on a second ballot line…
-
ConnectionsMonroe County's Republican Committee has a new leader. Bernie Iacovangelo has stepped in as acting chair, replacing Bill Napier. Napier held the position…
-
ConnectionsWe've had many conversations with progressives about the direction they want Democrats to go in 2020. Today, we talk to conservatives about their views on…
-
New York's Republican Party met in a hotel outside Albany on Monday to choose its new chair.Nick Langworthy replaces Ed Cox, the son-in-law of former…
-
How can Republicans win 2020? President Trump will seek reelection with low favorability numbers. More than 20 Democrats are seeking to challenge…
-
There’s going to be a change at the top in the state’s Republican Party.Erie County GOP Chair Nick Langworthy has gathered the support of the majority of…
-
ConnectionsIn a piece for the National Review, writer Kevin Williamson says conservatives do not do well in America’s cities, and they themselves are to blame for…
-
The failure of the American Health Care Act showed a sharp disconnect between the White House and the working class. Various polls showed the AHCA with…