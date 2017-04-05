Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: What we can learn from the failure of the AHCA
The failure of the American Health Care Act showed a sharp disconnect between the White House and the working class. Various polls showed the AHCA with anything from 17 to 30 percent approval, and it earned dismal marks from the conservative working class, too. But a number of liberal writers say that Democrats are missing an opportunity to learn from this episode. They argue that Democrats are obsessed with Russia, while Trump voters are concerned about health coverage and jobs.
So what can be done to win over the support of Trump voters, and what can we learn from the AHCA flop? Our guests:
- Doug J, pseudonym used by a Rochesterian who writes for Balloon Juice
- Karen Vitale, co-chair of the Rochester Area Democratic Socialists
- Rohith Palli, single payer advocate
- Tim Schiefen, small business owner