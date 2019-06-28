Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How can Republicans win 2020?
How can Republicans win 2020? President Trump will seek reelection with low favorability numbers. More than 20 Democrats are seeking to challenge him.
We're joined by local conservatives who discuss the issues that they think are most important heading into 2020. In studio:
- Bill Napier, chair of the Monroe County Republican Party
- Paul Ciminelli, counsel to the Wolford Law Firm
- Mark Assini, CAO at American Rock Salt, and former Gates Town Supervisor and Congressional candidate