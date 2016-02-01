Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Democrat & Chronicle's Investigation Of Charter Schools
We look at the growth of charter schools with reporter Justin Murphy, who wrote the recent story in the Democrat & Chronicle titled, "Charter Schools: As Movement Grows, Oversight Lags." Murphy's investigation looked at the money and connections involved with a local group. Our guests:
- Justin Murphy, education reporter, Democrat and Chronicle
- David Hursh, professor of teaching and curriculum, University of Rochester Warner School of Education
- Shawgi Tell, associate professor of social and psychological foundations of education, Nazareth College
- Geoffrey Rosenberger, chairman of the board, True North Rochester Preparatory Charter School