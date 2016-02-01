© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Connections: Democrat & Chronicle's Investigation Of Charter Schools

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published February 1, 2016 at 5:36 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We look at the growth of charter schools with reporter Justin Murphy, who wrote the recent story in the Democrat & Chronicle titled, "Charter Schools: As Movement Grows, Oversight Lags." Murphy's investigation looked at the money and connections involved with a local group. Our guests:

  • Justin Murphy, education reporter, Democrat and Chronicle
  • David Hursh, professor of teaching and curriculum, University of Rochester Warner School of Education
  • Shawgi Tell, associate professor of social and psychological foundations of education, Nazareth College
  • Geoffrey Rosenberger, chairman of the board, True North Rochester Preparatory Charter School

