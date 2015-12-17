Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Charter Schools and So-Called "Got to Go" Lists
A charter school in Brooklyn has been in some trouble for creating a so-called "Got to Go" list of students. The allegation is that the school can boost its scores and other numbers by removing troubled students.
That kind of list is illegal, and a story in the New York Times prompted parents across the state to ask if other charter schools are stacking the decks. Locally, they say the answer is no. We talk about how discipline is handled, test scores, and more. Our guests:
- Donna Marie Cozine, chief educational officer, Renaissance Academy Charter School of the Arts
- Toyia Wilson, principal, Young Women's College Prep Charter School
- Maria Dalmau, plaintiff in the Brown vs. New York funding lawsuit, and parent of two charter school students