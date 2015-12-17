Connections: Charter Schools and So-Called "Got to Go" Lists

A charter school in Brooklyn has been in some trouble for creating a so-called "Got to Go" list of students. The allegation is that the school can boost its scores and other numbers by removing troubled students.

That kind of list is illegal, and a story in the New York Times prompted parents across the state to ask if other charter schools are stacking the decks. Locally, they say the answer is no. We talk about how discipline is handled, test scores, and more. Our guests: