© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Charter Schools and So-Called "Got to Go" Lists

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published December 17, 2015 at 4:14 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

A charter school in Brooklyn has been in some trouble for creating a so-called "Got to Go" list of students. The allegation is that the school can boost its scores and other numbers by removing troubled students.

That kind of list is illegal, and a story in the New York Times prompted parents across the state to ask if other charter schools are stacking the decks. Locally, they say the answer is no. We talk about how discipline is handled, test scores, and more. Our guests:

Tags

Arts & Lifeeducation1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Related Content
Load More