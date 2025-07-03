U.S. Department of Education holding back funding for New York schools

The U.S Department of Education is withholding $464 million dollars in grants that were set to be distributed to public schools in New York state.

The Department of Education reportedly sent a notice to state education leaders on Monday that it is withholding more than $6 billion in funding. The federal government reportedly notified states earlier this week, one day before the funds were expected to be released.

"Given the change in Administrations, the Department is reviewing the FY 2025 funding for the [Title I-C, II-A, III-A, IV-A, IV-B] grant program(s), and decisions have not yet been made concerning submissions and awards for this upcoming year," the letter states.

The funding freeze includes money for English language learning services, migrant education, adult literacy, professional development for teachers, and after school enrichment — particularly for families in low-performing school districts with a high concentration of poverty.

Within the nearly half-a-billion dollar freeze to New York state, the largest concentration, $210 million, is in Title IV funding which includes the 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant which supports before-and-after-school enrichment. Another $126 million in Title II-A funding which goes toward educators’ and administrators’ professional development, is also being withheld

A state Education Department spokesperson said in a memo to school districts on Wednesday that the withheld funds will not affect summer programming, as public schools are funded through the end of August “pursuant to a Continuing Resolution adopted by Congress.”

“Therefore, New York’s summer programs are unaffected by this delay and may proceed as scheduled,” the state education agency’s memo states. “The New York State Education Department is nevertheless concerned by USDOE’s delay, which was explained only with vague allusions to a ‘change in Administration…’ and ‘the President’s priorities.’ We would encourage school leaders who are similarly concerned to contact their Congressional Representatives.”

The state has dissented against previous decisions by the U.S. Department of Education, including a memo in April requesting that states sign a directive to end diversity, equity, and inclusion practices in public schools or risk losing funding.