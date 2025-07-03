© 2025 WXXI News
Controversial STAMP site hit with another lawsuit

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 3, 2025 at 4:38 PM EDT
(foreground) Gino Fanelli, (background) Chris Abrams and Grandell "Bird" Logan with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, July 3, 2025
In 2004, the Science Technology & Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) was developed to attract semiconductor manufacturing and other industries to Western New York. The site remains largely empty more than two decades later.

This week, the Tonawanda Seneca Nation and the Sierra Club filed suit, seeking to halt the development of massive data centers at the tech park. We explore the complaint, the hold-up, and the history of the site.

Our guests:

  • Gino Fanelli, investigations and City Hall reporter for WXXI News
  • Chris Abrams, Beaver Clan, office administrator for the Tonawanda Seneca Nation 
  • Grandell "Bird" Logan, Snipe Clan, media spokesperson for the Tonawanda Seneca Nation

*Note: We reached out to representatives from the Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC), but they did not respond to multiple invitations to join the conversation.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
