Controversial STAMP site hit with another lawsuit

WXXI News

In 2004, the Science Technology & Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) was developed to attract semiconductor manufacturing and other industries to Western New York. The site remains largely empty more than two decades later.

This week, the Tonawanda Seneca Nation and the Sierra Club filed suit, seeking to halt the development of massive data centers at the tech park. We explore the complaint, the hold-up, and the history of the site.

Our guests:



Gino Fanelli, investigations and City Hall reporter for WXXI News

Chris Abrams, Beaver Clan, office administrator for the Tonawanda Seneca Nation

Grandell "Bird" Logan, Snipe Clan, media spokesperson for the Tonawanda Seneca Nation

*Note: We reached out to representatives from the Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC), but they did not respond to multiple invitations to join the conversation.

Take our audience survey to help us learn more about you, and make a better show for you.