Connections: Should Charter Schools Get More Money?

Parents of charter school students in Rochester and Buffalo are suing New York State for more money. What's it all about? We'll learn about Brown v. New York, the case that contends charter schools are getting shortchanged when it comes to funding. The suit says New York's funding system is unconstitutional because charter students receive as little as three-fifths of what public districts receive to educate students. Who's right? What happens if charter schools see an increase in funding? Our panel:

Maria Delmau, parent of two daughters at Eugenio Maria de Hostos Charter School

Jeff Halsdorfer, principal at Eugenio Maria de Hostos Charter School, the oldest charter school in Rochester

Harold Hines, Legal Director of the Northeast Charter Schools Network

Eamonn Scanlon, Education Organizer for Metro Justice and the Alliance for Quality Education

Sally Williams, grandparent of public school students

